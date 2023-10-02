We've got our hands on the latest line of iPhones

HQ

If you've been interested in the latest line of iPhones and have been curious about what this new era of devices brings to the table, allow us to dispel some of that mystery. Because we've got our hands on three of the four new additions to the iPhone family, we've these three devices being the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, all as part of the most recent slate of Quick Look episodes.

That's right, our very own Magnus has got his hands on the gadgets and has been sharing some brief thoughts and opinions about each device all in the videos that you can see below.

HQ

HQ