Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

We've got our hands on the latest line of iPhones

Don't miss the latest Quick Looks, where we look at the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been interested in the latest line of iPhones and have been curious about what this new era of devices brings to the table, allow us to dispel some of that mystery. Because we've got our hands on three of the four new additions to the iPhone family, we've these three devices being the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, all as part of the most recent slate of Quick Look episodes.

That's right, our very own Magnus has got his hands on the gadgets and has been sharing some brief thoughts and opinions about each device all in the videos that you can see below.

HQ
HQ
HQ


Loading next content