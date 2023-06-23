We've got our hands on the Google Pixel Tablet

HQ

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've managed to get our hands on the latest tablet to come from Google. Known as the Pixel Tablet, this device is powered by a Tensor G2 processor, all while featuring an 11-inch display, and a design that is meant to be simple and easy to dock and undock, which is helpful since the device is also set to serve as a home hub system.

To see whether this tablet is the solution to any smart home woes you are facing, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of extra facts and thoughts about the gadget.