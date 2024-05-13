We've got our hands on the Google Pixel 8a

HQ

It's that time of the year when Google starts to debut and launch its new line of smartphone models. To this end, the Google Pixel 8a is here and with that new model launching around the world tomorrow, we've got our hands on it already and filmed a dedicated Quick Look based on it.

The Pixel 8a brings more powerful hardware under the hood, specifically the Tensor G3 chip that also powers the more expensive flagship Pixel 8 Pro model, on top of having a 6.1-inch OLED display that caps at 120Hz, a 24+ hour battery life, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a slate of cameras that are enhanced with a bunch of AI elements.

To learn more about the Pixel 8a, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below to catch a bunch of facts and thoughts from our very own Magnus.