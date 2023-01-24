We've got our hands on the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G graphics card

HQ

If you have a big PC chassis and have been thinking about upgrading to the monster range of graphic cards that are the RTX 40 Series, we've recently got our hands on one of the pieces of hardware to see how it shapes up.

Specifically, it's the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G that we've been checking out, which is one of the more accessible new cards to become available in this new generation of hardware, and boasts 4th Generation Tensor Cores, 3rd Generation RT Cores, 12GB GDDR6X integrated memory, and Gigabyte's own Windforce cooling solution built in.

While you can see some brief thoughts and further facts about the card in the latest Quick Look below, we've also reviewed the card, so you can find a further analysis of it right here.