We've got our hands on the brand new ASUS ROG Phone 7

HQ

Just yesterday, ASUS announced the next iteration in its ROG Phone line, and this came in the form of the ASUS ROG Phone 7. While it was only shown off to the public for the first time a day ago, we've actually had our hands on the device for a little while longer, and have even had the chance to record and dedicate an entire Quick Look to the device.

In the video, our very own Magnus walks us through the features and chats about the facts relating to the phone and how this device is looking to improve on its predecessor. With it capable of serving up Ray-Traced graphics on its 165Hz AMOLED screen, all while remaining cool thanks to an improved thermal design, there's a lot to unpack, so be sure to check out the video below to see if the ROG Phone 7 is the next smartphone for you.