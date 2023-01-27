We've got our hands on the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2

HQ

The earbuds market is becoming increasingly saturated, with seemingly every technology company in existence creating their own take on the device type. To this end, we've recently got our hands on Bowers & Wilkins latest effort in the field, which, like the former devices by the tech company, has impressed us.

These in-ear earbuds are built with True 24-bit connection that utilises aptX Adaptive noise cancellation, all for a high-quality audio profile. The device also comes in three separate colours (Satin Black, Canvas White, and Midnight Blue), and to see what we think about the Pi7 S2, be sure to catch the latest Quick Look video below.