We've got our hands on the 8K LG Z2 TV

If you are looking to get the best out of your TV and home viewing experience, then we might just have the TV for you. On the latest episode of Quick Look, we've been playing around with the LG Z2, which for anyone unaware is an 8K TV that uses an alpha Gen5 AI processor for 8K upscaling, and all of this on an OLED panel.

Needless to say, it is quite the beast, so to see whether this TV is the one for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, to see some brief thoughts and facts from our very own Magnus.