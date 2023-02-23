Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

logo hd live | Company of Heroes 3
      We've got our hands on Samsung's latest flagship smartphone

      The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been the focus of our most recent Quick Look episode.

      HQ

      It was only recently that Samsung announced and then released its latest line of smartphones for 2023. The Galaxy S23 series featured the base model, the bigger Plus model, and the flagship Ultra model, and speaking specifically about the latter, we've got our hands on the phone and have been playing around with it on a recent episode of Quick Look.

      To see how Samsung has expanded and improved on its smartphone efforts, we've been testing out and sharing brief thoughts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which you can see for yourself in the latest Quick Look below.

      And to add to this, for a more complex and deeper opinion of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, be sure to read our full review of the mobile device here.

      HQ


