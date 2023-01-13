We've got our hands on JBL's latest earbuds, the Live Pro 2

HQ

If you're looking for a new set of earbuds and want to divert from the typical crowd that lean towards AirPods and the likes, JBL might just have a solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the new Live Pro 2 earbuds, an updated iteration that brings Adaptive Noise Cancellation to the product line.

These in-ear devices also feature voice-assistant integration, as well as speed charging capability, all on top of being able to play for 10 hours (albeit with ANC turned off) and up to 40 hours when factoring in the charge the case can provide.

Needless to say, if you're searching for some new earbuds to jam out while out and about, these might just be the ones for you. To see further thoughts and to hear more about the features it brings to the table, catch the latest Quick Look below.