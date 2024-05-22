We've got more details on Valve's new shooter Deadlock

HQ

Recently, we reported that Valve's latest project was a 6v6 hero shooter called Deadlock. While details were light and they largely still are, thanks to a new report from Insider Gaming we have some more information on the characters in the game.

Currently, 19 characters are playable in Deadlock, each with their own unique design. While we don't have details on all of their abilities, their alleged names and descriptions can be found below:



Abrams - A gargoyle-demon like character



Bebop - A Red robot with what looks like a missing eye



Dynamo - Another robot



Grey Talon - A Native American character



Haze



Infernus



Ivy - An Imp



Kelvin



Lady Geist



Lash - A warrior



McGinnis - A welder or blacksmith



Mo & Krill - A monkey and pig duo



Paradox



Pocket



Seven



Vindicta - A vampire-looking character



Warden - A police officer



Wraith - A bounty hunter



Yamato - A samurai-looking character



As more details emerge on Deadlock, there's hope that we can soon get something official from Valve. In our initial report, it was believed that the game had been in development since 2018, so a good amount of work has been done in that time.