We've got a first look at Avatar: Seven Havens

The first image for the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series has been revealed. Avatar: Seven Havens takes place after the events of Avatar: The Legend of Korra, and even from just an image we can see the world has changed a lot.

Taking place after a devastating cataclysm rocked the world, a young Earthbender will discover she's the Avatar - a being that can wield all four elements. However, this isn't seen as a boon to humanity as it once was.

The creators of the original Avatar series Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are returning for Seven Havens, which will be comprised of 26 episodes split over two seasons. That makes it the shortest Avatar series to date, but if the creators have the whole plot firmly mapped out, it might allow the show to be more coherent. The Legend of Korra faced criticism for feeling like a show that didn't know whether it was going to get another season.