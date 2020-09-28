English
Spelunky 2

We've diving into Spelunky 2 on today's GR Live

The sublime roguelite platformer is heading to PC this week after its PS4 release earlier this month.

Spelunky 2 landed on PS4 earlier this month and, as you may have read in our review, it's a marvellous platform adventure that's as devilishly difficult as it is cute to behold. With the PC version of the game set to drop in just a few hours (on September 29), we thought we'd dive into the PS4 edition so PC players can get extra excited about the long-anticipated return of this roguelike royalty. Join us over on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST to see how we get on!

