We've checked out the Sennheiser HD 300 Pro on the latest episode of Quick Look

If you've been looking to upgrade your audio game and have been eyeing a new set of headphones, then the focus of the latest episode of Quick Look might be of interest to you.

As part of the most recent instalment into the video series, we've turned our attention to the Sennheiser HD 300 Pro, which is a set of headphones that are built to deliver on neutral, high-resolution working sound, and for use in a variety of situations.

To see some further facts and opinions on the Sennheiser HD 300 Pro, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.