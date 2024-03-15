We've checked out the new mean and lean MacBook Air

HQ

Usually, around this time of year we expect some major hardware news from Apple, and then seemingly out of nowhere we were informed that new MacBook Airs would be releasing with M3 chips.

What difference does this make? Well it essentially gives the MacBook Air a lot more horsepower, which is good for anyone who wants to squeeze a bit more juice out of their laptop. It seems that Apple will also soon be taking steps towards AI integration, which is something that Samsung and other tech companies have already done.

Check out all of our thoughts on the new MacBook Air in the Quick Look below: