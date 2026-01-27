We've checked out the new Acer Nitro 16S AI laptop

While the names change, the mission for a lot of laptop manufacturers remains the same, year after year. Increase performance, portability, and sharpen the design. Acer has achieved all three with its new Acer Nitro 16S AI laptop.

In our latest Quick Look, we check out the Acer Nitro 16S AI, finding out why exactly it has the letters AI in its name, what components it's packing in that slim, 20mm frame, and the other features that are sure to draw your eye.

Check out a full rundown of the Acer Nitro 16S AI in our Quick Look below, and keep an eye out for our full review coming your way soon.