We've been playing around with the PlayStation DualSense Edge controller

Have you been wondering if it's worth getting one of PlayStation's Dualsense Edge controllers? Perhaps you've been looking forward to seeing how one of the 'pro' devices look in actual use? If any of those questions have been on your mind as of late, we have just the video for you.

We've been playing around with the DualSense Edge as part of the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus has shared some brief facts and thoughts about the controller, and even given a short tutorial about how all the different features and customisable parts work.

So, if a DualSense Edge is on your mind, be sure to check out the video below for an in-depth look, and also be sure to read our review of the controller here to see an even further analysis of it.