We've been playing around with the M2 version of the MacBook Pro

Over the past couple of weeks, we've been playing around with and testing the latest iteration of Apple's MacBook Pro line. Specifically, we've been testing and seeing how the new M2 devices shape up, and we've done so in the form of a brand new Quick Look episode.

Our very own Magnus has taken to the presenter's desk once again to share a bunch of facts and information about the M2 variant of the MacBook Pro all before giving a slate of opinions on his experience with the laptop.

To see Magnus' take on the new MacBook Pro, be sure to catch the latest Quick Look below.