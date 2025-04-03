We've been hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2: Check out our footage of the console

HQ

Yesterday, we got to meet the Nintendo Switch 2 again as part of a much more detailed Direct that delved into many of the console's features and elements. During that show we got to learn about the console's technical specifications and also its price points, but what does it look like in a non-Nintendo executive employee's hands? We can already answer that as we have a man on the ground in Paris at an ongoing preview event.

With that in mind, for anyone interested in another glimpse at the Switch 2, you can find all of our footage from handling the device below. This includes playing around with the console in our hands, detaching and reattaching the magnetic Joy-Cons along the way, and then also having a look at a deconstructed package to see exactly what you get in the console's box.

As for when the Switch 2 will debut, it launches on June 5, and you can stay tuned to Gamereactor for more news and videos relating to the various games that will be available on the console.

