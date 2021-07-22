We've already taken a look at the OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus has just fully unveiled the latest edition of its Nord line-up, a new phone that is called the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The device features a 6.43-inch, 90Hz AMOLED display and comes with varying amounts of RAM/storage depending on the version of the phone, all of which retail for a comfortable price for a modern day smartphone.

Despite the fact that the device has just been fully shown-off, and is now available to pre-order, we've already had the chance to take a look at the phone and to give some brief thoughts about it in our latest episode of Quick Look.

You can find the full video, which gives a close look at the OnePlus Nord 2 5G itself, below, and if you're interested in checking out the phone even further, the website for the device is now officially live.