Weta Workshop presents perhaps its coolest The Lord of the Rings statue to date

Weta Workshop is no stranger to the world of Middle-earth. The visual effects company helped bring the various projects set in the fantasy realm to life by creating tons of props and items. The company even sells merchandise and collectibles that utilise its various skills, and we've just been introduced to the latest and perhaps greatest of the bunch.

Known as the Masters Collection - The Fellowship of the Ring, this is a whopper of a statue that stands as tall as 110cm with a width of 57cm and depth of 50cm. It sees the Fellowship as they traverse through Moria, with Gandalf the Grey and Legolas leading the fray and being followed by Frodo Baggins, Pippin and Merry, Gimli, Boromir, Samwise Gamgee, Aragorn, even with Gollum trailing behind in the shadows, and a fallen dwarf and a dead goblin too both of which can be displayed if you choose.

The statue is made of mostly polystone and it's described as a 1:6 scale item that shows the Fellowship "captured in a moment of reflection, vigilance, or support - telling their story without a single word." It's also Weta's largest Masters Collection statue to date, and as for when it will arrive and its price tag, that remains unclear as of the moment.

