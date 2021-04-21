Weta announces equally expensive and awesome Lara Croft statue

You're watching Advertisements

Weta Workshop became famous when they delivered some of the props that made The Lord of the Rings trilogy so incredibly believable. But they do other thing as well, like making the coolest collector's items you could possibly imagine.

And yesterday, they were at it again when they revealed a statue called Lara Croft The Lost Valley to celebrate her 25th anniversary. It's a more classical Lara look with details we simply haven't seen before on these kind of items. And it's huge as well, with a 1:4 scale (W40.6 cm x H80 cm x D44.4 cm with a weight of 12,61 kg).

As you probably have figured out already, it isn't exactly wallet friendly. It is priced €1245 / £1076 and can be pre-ordered over here until May 3 with a planned delivery in October. If you wanted something really cool that no one else has for your fire mantle - this is your shot.

Check out a few images and a trailer below, which we assume is the closest most of us will ever get to the real deal.