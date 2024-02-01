Westworld star haunted by cancelled show's lack of ending

To a lot of us, HBO's Westworld delivered one of the greatest first seasons of television, only to then fall into middling waters by the time we escaped the dystopian park and returned to the real world.

However, many fans are still angry that she show got cancelled, and even its lead is left wondering what would've happened to her character at the end of it all. Evan Rachel Wood played Dolores, the android that first gained sentience in Westworld, and decided humanity's fate at the end of Season 4. However, there was still some potential left for a fifth and final season, yet sadly HBO didn't renew the show.

"It was devastating in a lot of ways because, first of all, they don't tell us where the show is going. We were just always told, 'We know how the show ends,' when we started," Wood said. "They weren't writing it as we went along. They had an idea, and we were all just on a bed of nails waiting to see and hear what the conclusion of this was. What it all meant."

"I asked the creators after we got cancelled, 'Can you please just tell me how you're going to end?' And they wouldn't tell me," she continued. "I think because, I don't know, maybe somehow, someway, in some iteration we'll get to finish it, but I still don't know. It does still keep me up at night."

How do you think Westworld should have ended?