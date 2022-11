HQ

Westworld's ratings have fallen with each passing season after the phenomenal first. However, many seem to think that Season Four was a step in the right direction for the series and were looking forward to the fifth. But we will never see one.

A number of US media outlets are now revealing that Warner Bros and HBO has decided not to make a fifth season of Westworld and instead to cancel that and the series. Right choice or should they have been allowed to finish as desired with a fifth season?