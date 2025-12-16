Westlanders offers co-op and survival in a harsh western setting

Red Dead Redemption has ensured that there is always an audience ready to dust off their Stetson hats, swing themselves into the saddle, and ride off into the sunset. Now it's time to do just that again, but this time survival is on the agenda - either alone or in co-op. You simply have to survive as a pioneer in a still untamed United States amid lawlessness, wilderness, extreme weather, and hostile environments.

Westlanders will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X if all goes well with the Kickstarter campaign that kicks off early next year. The developers compare the game to films such as The Revenant and also mention that inspiration has been drawn from titles such as ARK: Survival Evolved, Medieval Dynasty, and Palworld.

Check out the first trailer and some images below for a taste of how you slowly but surely create a little civilization with both inhabitants and a living economy in the wilderness.