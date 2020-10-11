Western Digital launches PCIe 4.0 WD Black products

You're watching Advertisements

Western Digital has released three new WD Black products that are aimed at the high-end gaming segment, with 7000 MS/S and 1.000.000 IOPS NVMe drive solutions.

The SN850 is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe that does a stunning 7000/3500 MB/S with 1.000.000 IOPs, and can be fitted with an RGB Thermal Shield, and comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB, starting at €140. It's optimised for gaming and high-end use, utilising the WD Black G2 controller. Available from early next year.

The AN1500 is a PCI 3.0 NVMe expansion card, that offers a plug'n play bootable solution that is amongst the fastest Gen3 products on the market. Two RAID 0 SSD's are combined, giving the user 6500 MB/S read speeds, and 4800 MB/S write speeds. Custom RGB lightning is possible, and integrated cooling ensures heat won't be a problem. 1.2 and 4TB are possible, starting at €246. Unlike the others, which are set to release later, this can already be ordered at your WD retailer.

The D50 Game Dock is an external "gaming dock", but is just an external although very fast hard drive. It uses Thunderbolt 3 and is made for laptops. It comes in NVMe and non NVMe versions, both at 1TB, with the non NVMe being €297.