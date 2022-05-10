Western Digital launches lots of new storage solutions aimed at gaming

HQ

Western Digital has gone all in on large scale storage - 22TB CMR hard drives and 26TB ULTRASMR hard drives that use optiNAND, triple stage actuators and HelioSeal amongst other fancy tehc-words. These are mostly aimed at professional large scale storage and video systems, but WD Red Pro hard drives often find their way to home NAS systems as well.

On the SSD side of things, a new UltraStar SN650 PCIe 4.0 offers a 2.5" drive of massive size, and while intended for cloud solutions, it offers a reasonable priced large storage solution based on BiCS5 TLC NAND and PCIe 4.0 interface. A slim version for server use has also been released.

The main thing for gamers are two new products in the Black series - the SN850X NVMe with optional heat sink (with RGB) and 7300MB/s transfer rates, and the sizes goes all the way to 4TB and starts at 190$ for the 1TB model.

The external P40 uses a USB 3.2 gen 2x2 interface to reach 2000MB/s, naturally with RGB lightning, and starts at 120$ for the 500GB version.