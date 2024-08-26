Western Digital announces new officially licensed 8 TB SSD for PS5

HQ

It's a natural step for most gamers to take sooner or later on consoles. With games getting bigger and bigger and the rise of the digital market versus physical media, many of us already need to use the grids to expand storage space on our consoles. Nintendo Switch already supports microSD up to 2 TB (although not yet commercially available), while until now we didn't know the real scope of SSDs in the Xbox Series and PS5. Microsoft has proprietary and patented expansion support, while PS5 opted for an M.2 standard, which opened up many more options in the market. And now we learn about the largest drive Western Digital has managed to license with Sony PlayStation so you'll never run out of space on your console.

The 8TB WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD has just been unveiled, a beast that could comfortably hold up to 200 PlayStation 5 games. This drive comes standard with a specifically designed optimised heatsink, so you won't have to worry about adding one when you install it in the console's internal M.2 slot.

"We are very proud to expand our WD_BLACK SN850P line-up for the PlayStation 5 console to meet the capacity and performance needs of today's gamers," said Susan Park, vice president of Consumer Products and Strategic Alliances at Western Digital. "With the officially licensed 8TB WD_BLACK SN850P, gamers now have more storage capacity and can continue to play with the confidence of knowing that their gaming experience will not be interrupted by latency issues.

Of course, this ultimate (if you ask us) storage solution for your PS5 won't come cheap: The 8 TB WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD is available now from Western Digital's website for €875.99, and with the current offer you get a free month of PlayStation Plus Premium (in case you want to really test its capabilities).

You might have to save up, but are you interested in this SSD storage monster?