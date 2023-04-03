Western Digital about to release a cheaper storage option for Xbox Series S/X

HQ

Western Digital, the renowned storage solutions provider, seems to have a new line of storage devices prepared for Xbox Series S/X that are cheaper than the currently available offerings from Seagate.

The WD Black C50 1TB Expansion Card will provide gamers with extra storage for their consoles, allowing them to store more games and apps without worrying about running out of space. The memory card - that hasn't been announced yet - got a store page on Best Buy during the weekend, but when this was discovered on social media, it was quickly removed. It is priced $179,99, which is $40 cheaper than the comparable alternative from Seagate.

Microsoft opted for proprietary memory expansion cards this generation as the solution to expand your storage on Xbox Series S/X. While this is a really user friendly and convenient alternative that also easily lets you bring it between several consoles - it is also way more expensive one than Sony's alternative for PlayStation 5 (standard M.2 SSD). To get more competition in this area is a welcome change.

Check out the tweet below for images and information on this to be announced expansion card from Western Digital.