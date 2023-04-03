Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Western Digital about to release a cheaper storage option for Xbox Series S/X

Their upcoming 1TB expansion card was leaked during the weekend via Best Buy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Western Digital, the renowned storage solutions provider, seems to have a new line of storage devices prepared for Xbox Series S/X that are cheaper than the currently available offerings from Seagate.

The WD Black C50 1TB Expansion Card will provide gamers with extra storage for their consoles, allowing them to store more games and apps without worrying about running out of space. The memory card - that hasn't been announced yet - got a store page on Best Buy during the weekend, but when this was discovered on social media, it was quickly removed. It is priced $179,99, which is $40 cheaper than the comparable alternative from Seagate.

Microsoft opted for proprietary memory expansion cards this generation as the solution to expand your storage on Xbox Series S/X. While this is a really user friendly and convenient alternative that also easily lets you bring it between several consoles - it is also way more expensive one than Sony's alternative for PlayStation 5 (standard M.2 SSD). To get more competition in this area is a welcome change.

Check out the tweet below for images and information on this to be announced expansion card from Western Digital.

Western Digital about to release a cheaper storage option for Xbox Series S/X
The only expansion cards available for Xbox Series S/X are from Seagate, but this is about to change.


Loading next content