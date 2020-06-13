West of Dead set to release for PC and Xbox One next week

You're watching Advertisements

West of Dead developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Raw Fury Games revealed the official release date for the undead western twin-stick action title on PC and Xbox One during today's Guerrilla Collective live stream. West of Dead, in which you step into the shoes of William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) who is stuck in purgatory, will land on PC (via Steam) and Xbox One on June 18 with releases for PlayStation 4 and Switch to follow in August.

Those who have played the beta (which is still ongoing) will net a 15% launch discount when buying the final game on Steam.

Take a look at the launch trailer below.