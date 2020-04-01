West of Dead open beta is now live on PC and Xbox One

Upstream Arcade's upcoming wild west-inspired twin-stick shooter set in purgatory West of Dead is set to release for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One at some point this year. However, until that day comes, you'll be able to try it out. The developer recently announced that gamers can step into the shoes of protagonist William Mason (voiced by the legendary actor and voice actor Ron Perlman) on PC via Steam and Xbox One.

The beta runs until April 13 of this year and the developer recommends PC players to play the game with a gamepad during the beta.