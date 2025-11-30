West Ham United announces the death of Billy Bonds, club legend with 799 matches in 21 years

HQ

West Ham United has announced the passing of Billy Bonds, one of the legends of the East London football club, at the age of 79. The family of the former player and manager announced it through an official statement on the club's website: "We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved Dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless, and loving person".

The family said Bonds passed away peacefully on Sunday morning. He is one of the longest-serving players in the club, with 799 total appearances in 21 years, between 1967 and 1988. In that time, playing as a defender and midifleder, Bonds won two FA Cups and a second division title.

He retired from football at the age of 41 but returned as a manager between 1990 and 1994, where he won promotion from Division Two in 1991 and later the club's first ever promotion to Premier League in 1993.

"Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the Club". Among many individual awards, he was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1988, and West Ham United's first ever lifetime achievement award.