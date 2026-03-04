HQ

Adama Traoré, a recent winter signing for West Ham United, has been forbidden to go to the gym because his muscles are big enough. The 30-year-old Spanish winger, former trainee of FC Barcelona, has incredibly large muscles due to genetics, and West Ham coach Nuno Espirito Santo said on a press conference that he has forbidden him of lifting weight:

"His muscles are incredible, it's genetics. His genetics have been like this for a while, and he should avoid the gym", said the manager. The fear is that having muscles too big will make him slower. "I've told him not to go. It's one of the things I think he needs to understand. He's already heavy enough. He'll do preventative work in the gym, but he won't be there lifting weights."

Traoré joined West Ham last January, and has not been in the starting line up since. Nuno explained that he needs to adapt, but is a great talent and a high quality player, and he has realised that his chance will come. As long as he doesn't increase his muscles, at least.