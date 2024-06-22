Wesley Snipes pokes fun at Blade following film losing second director

As films tend to take a much shorter amount of time to produce than video games, we often don't throw the term development hell around as often, as for a film to be in production for more than a few years is usually uncommon. But there are exceptions, with Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis being 40 years in the making, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Blade seemingly on its way to becoming another prime example.

Because the film that will see a half-vampire fighting hellspawn and other vampires is ironically facing a production hell of its own. There have been a bunch of different names attached to the movie as writer, director, producer, and so forth, most of which have abdicated the project either due to scheduling conflicts or creative differences, and now, despite plans to shoot in the coming months, another director has moved on from the film.

Yann Demage has vacated the director's chair, begging the question of who will fill it and whether the film will actually manage to start shooting as planned or if yet another delay is in the pipeline.

This quite hilarious situation has provoked the original Blade, Wesley Snipes, to take to X to poke fun at the movie, saying: "Blade, lordylordylordy folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don't they?"

With all of these changes in mind, do you still have high hopes for the Mahershala Ali-led Blade film?