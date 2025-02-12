Wes Anderson's next film will premiere in cinemas from May

Fans really seem to enjoy Wes Anderson's quirky filmmaking style but that doesn't seem to change the fact that his movies seem to be notoriously hard to market and distribute. We say this as even though he is known for making acclaimed flicks, the director's next movie, The Phoenician Scheme, has only just been picked up by a distributor, has yet to present a trailer, and yet still plans to premiere in the summer.

Variety notes that the film will debut in cinemas from May 30, 2025 as part of a limited release. It will then expand further to an international audience from June 6, with Focus Features handling distribution in the United States and Universal Pictures taking on the task of getting the film in cinemas elsewhere around the world.

The Phoenician Scheme is being directed by Anderson and based on a script that was co-wrote between him and Roman Coppola. As you would expect from a movie from the director, it stars a mega stacked cast, including Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more.

With this distribution deal locked in, hopefully it means a trailer is very close.