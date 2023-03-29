Wes Anderson's Asteroid City gets its first trailer

Wes Anderson's latest film, Asteroid City, has just released its first trailer, giving us a look at the cast, story, and setting of the upcoming movie.

As has been the case with a lot of recent Wes Anderson works, Asteroid City includes a star-studded cast, including Steve Carrell, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and plenty more.

The plot of the movie revolves around a fictionalised town in 1950s America where an alien lands. Apart from that inciting incident, we're mostly light on details, but it seems we're going to get a lot of the usual Wes Anderson quirks in Asteroid City.

Asteroid City releases on the 16th of June, will you be watching?