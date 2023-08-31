Wes Anderson set to make streaming debut next month

Generally speaking, Wes Anderson's films are reserved for theatrical releases first and foremost. The director has never looked to debut one of his films on a streaming service before cinemas, but for the upcoming short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, this won't really be the case.

Because Netflix has now announced that following a very limited theatrical run from September 20, which sounds like the short film won't be present in many cinemas around the world, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be making its debut on Netflix a week later on September 27.

We are still lacking a trailer for this short film, but we do know that the project will star Sir Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Richard Ayoade, among others. In terms of the plot synopsis, this is as follows:

"A beloved Roald Dahl short story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling."

Will you be watching The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar in a cinema or on Netflix?