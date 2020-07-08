Cookies

news
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood to release in February

Action-RPG Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood now has a set release date, as revealed through the latest trailer for the game.

The roleplaying space that is the World of Darkness is a vast one and if you thought that the only video game using the many sources of lore was Paradox's Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, think again. Developer Cyanide Studio is working on an action-RPG using a world from the World of Darkness that differs that of the vamps, namely Werewolf: The Apocalypse.

The game, titled Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood, looks to feature just the right amount of gore and intense, beastly action as one would expect from a game about werewolves and it looks to be shaping up quite nicely. In a recent trailer, the developer revealed a set release date for the game (which was planned to release this year) and it's hitting PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on February 4, 2021.

Check out the trailer below.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

