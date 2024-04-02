Were you fooled yesterday?

Dansk
Yesterday was April Fools' Day, and just as you might have imagined, internet was full of very dubious reporting. Some very funny, some just stupid and a couple of really mean ones - which is pretty much how it should be.
We have now hand-picked a couple of our X favorites including a Palworld-based dating-sim, a Brütal Legend-remaster, a Ghost Hunting Kit from Don't Nod, a Dreamcast Mini and the outright cruel launch date of Hollow Knight: Silksong - all of which you can check out below. Feel free to share your favorite ones, and tell us if you believed in something, even for a split-second.