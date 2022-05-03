Cookies

Nintendo Switch Sports

We're working up a sweat on Nintendo Switch Sports on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore the latest sports title to land on Nintendo's hybrid platform.

HQ

This past weekend has likely been a pretty busy one for Nintendo enthusiasts, as the Switch exclusive game, Nintendo Switch Sports officially launched. Serving up six unique sports, this title looks to capture the essence and nostalgia of the timeless Wii Sports, by asking players to use the console's motion controls to bowl, boot, and slash in the available activities (Badminton, Bowling, Tennis, Football, Chambara, and Volleyball).

With a plentiful selection of sports to select, we're going to be jumping into some Nintendo Switch Sports on today's GR Live, where our very own David will be hosting and showcasing his athletic prowess. Join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch the action as it unfolds.

Until we start, be sure to read our thoughts on Nintendo Switch Sports here, and also check out a bunch of gameplay below.

HQ
HQ
HQ
Nintendo Switch Sports

