We're welcomed to the witching world of Hexe in Disney's Hexed trailer

Disney's Hexed has shown off its first teaser trailer, giving us a look at the new magical coming-of-age story from the storied animator. In the film, we follow a girl called Billie, played by Hailee Steinfeld, who finds out she's got magic powers.

As she can't really control these powers, Billie ends up getting herself expelled from school, much to the chagrin of her mother Alice, played by Rashida Jones. Billie knows she's got powers now, though, and wants to use them. Eventually, in her bedroom she finds a way to open a door to Hexe, the world of witches.

There, Billie finds a place for herself, but from the looks of it she might not be welcome there forever. We see her facing off against some troublesome witches in the trailer, and we're told in the description that her family's history could lead to a permanent change in the world of Hexe.