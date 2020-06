Last week marked the release of the first part of the first content pass to appear in the Pokémon series, with Sword and Shield expansion Isle of Armor landing on Nintendo Switch. Kieran has played the expansion for review, and now he's going to dive into the new area (he'll be playing the Sword version of the game on-stream) on GR Live. To join him on this two-hour tour of the new region, simply head over to our GR Live page at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and enjoy the show.