The Farm 51's sci-fi survival title Chernobylite offers a chilling experience in which players can explore a 3D-scanned recreation of the Chernobyl exclusion zone and as if that wasn't enough, supernatural (and natural) threats await you in the haunting environment.

We're hopping into the horror story and we'll try to survive what lurks within. Want to join us in doing so? Head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).