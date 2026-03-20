We're venturing to Pywel in Crimson Desert on today's GR Live

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Crimson Desert, the game that has been dominating social media since it showed off all the things you can do within it, is finally out. After delays saw it pushed out of the 2025 calendar and into early 2026, fans had hopes it could be another early GOTY contender.

Does it hit the mark, though? Well, if you want a brief tease of all that there is on offer in the game, then join our stream of Crimson Desert today at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET. We'll be storming through the continent of Pywel, showing off as much of the game's many mechanics and systems as we can in an hour.

As always, you can find our stream on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages, as well as the GR Live Homepage. If you fancy some of our more in-depth thoughts on Crimson Desert, you can read our review over here.