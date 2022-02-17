We're venturing into the Forbidden West in Aloy's latest journey on today's GR Live

HQ

While we're only a few hours away from the next instalment in Aloy's journey becoming available for players in Europe, we have the opportunity to dive into Horizon Forbidden West a day early, and that's precisely what we're going to be doing on today's GR Live.

We'll be starting our journey toward the American Pacific Coast as the red-haired heroine on today's GR Live, where we'll be jumping into the first two hours of the game to give you an idea of what you'll be in store for when it unlocks in your respective region soon after.

As per usual, we'll be live at the GR Live homepage at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where for today, Ben will be hosting and playing the game on the PlayStation 5.

Until we kick off, be sure to read our review of Horizon Forbidden West here, or watch our video review below to see what we thought about this next stage in Aloy's iconic adventure.