We're venturing back to the 14th century within Going Medieval on today's GR Live

We're rounding off this week's streaming schedule by taking a trip back to the past. Going Medieval is today's focus and this is a city builder that is set during the plague-riddled 14th century. Here you must build your own structures from the era such as tiny shacks and grand picturesque castles to house the few remaining survivors of the infamous Black Death.

If this concept sounds appeal to you then you should join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Here we will be playing through the opening two hours of the game and we will be offering our initial thought as to whether it's worth your attention.