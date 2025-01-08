We're vanquishing a long-time nemesis in Power Rangers Rita's Rewind on today's GR Live

HQ

Go go Power Rangers! Now that the New Year is comfortably here, we're getting back into the swing of our GR Live offerings today, by checking out one of the last new releases that coined 2024.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and hopping into an hour of Power Rangers Rita's Rewind, to experience an hour of Mighty Morphin', time-travelling, beat-em-up action.

You can catch all the fun at the GR Live homepage, and to prepare for what's to come, you can also check out our review of the game, to see if it's something you should check out ahead of the crazy launch calendar that February has in store.