Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

We're unravelling a clockwork conspiracy in Trine 5 on today's GR Live

Join us for the latest instalment in the 2.5D series.

The fifth mainline instalment in the Trine series made its debut at the end of August. Known as Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, this game sees Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight teaming up once again, and tasked to save loved ones from danger, repair their tarnished reputation, all while defeating the Clockwork Army to save the land from devastation.

Needless to say, there is a lot to unpack and experience in this new addition in the 2.5D series, and we'll be checking it all out on today's GR Live stream, where our very own Rebeca will be looking to work through the opening hour of the game.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for a taste of this return to the world of Trine.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

