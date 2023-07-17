We're unpacking the brand new Sim-Lab XB1 Handbrake

HQ

After months of anxious waiting, it has finally arrived. Just over an hour ago, UPS delivered the newly released handbrake from Dutch sim-racing manufacturer <a href="https://sim-lab.eu/products/handbrake-xb1-loadcell-sim-racing" target="_blank">Sim-Lab< /a> and personally, I've been longing for this one for a while considering how phenomenally good we here at Gamereactor think Sim-Lab's aluminium cockpits are (we use their flagship, the X1-Pro, on a daily basis).

The handbrake is of course primarily made for rallying and drifting and has a specially designed hydraulic damper that works in two stages. Below you can see photo evidence of when I unpacked it. Later today it will be mounted on our full motion rig and put to the test in Dirt Rally 2.0. My review will arrive in around a week.

From the official press release:

"A proprietary and patented loadcell design gives this handbrake a level of precision not seen before. Opposed to measuring travel, this loadcell measures exactly how much force is applied. This enables you to make use of your muscle memory in a much better way, making sure exactly the right amount of handbrake can be applied turn after turn.

Experience a new level of precision with the Sim-Lab XB-1 Loadcell Handbrake's Two-Stage damper feel. This feature allows a more realistic feeling of the handbrake typically found in Rally and Drift cars. The initial travel of the brake lever is simulating pressurizing the brake system as in a real race-car brake system. Of course, it's possible to remove this feature and have the brake-stack equipped with a single elastomer resulting in direct application. As a Sim-Lab product, the handbrake is designed with a commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring racers receive only the best sim racing equipment. This handbrake is designed to the highest standard, providing the ultimate motorsports experience at your home."