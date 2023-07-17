Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We're unpacking the brand new Sim-Lab XB1 Handbrake

Check out a first look at the brand new sim-racing peripheral, before we mount it on our full motion rig.

After months of anxious waiting, it has finally arrived. Just over an hour ago, UPS delivered the newly released handbrake from Dutch sim-racing manufacturer <a href="https://sim-lab.eu/products/handbrake-xb1-loadcell-sim-racing" target="_blank">Sim-Lab< /a> and personally, I've been longing for this one for a while considering how phenomenally good we here at Gamereactor think Sim-Lab's aluminium cockpits are (we use their flagship, the X1-Pro, on a daily basis).

The handbrake is of course primarily made for rallying and drifting and has a specially designed hydraulic damper that works in two stages. Below you can see photo evidence of when I unpacked it. Later today it will be mounted on our full motion rig and put to the test in Dirt Rally 2.0. My review will arrive in around a week.

From the official press release:
"A proprietary and patented loadcell design gives this handbrake a level of precision not seen before. Opposed to measuring travel, this loadcell measures exactly how much force is applied. This enables you to make use of your muscle memory in a much better way, making sure exactly the right amount of handbrake can be applied turn after turn.

Experience a new level of precision with the Sim-Lab XB-1 Loadcell Handbrake's Two-Stage damper feel. This feature allows a more realistic feeling of the handbrake typically found in Rally and Drift cars. The initial travel of the brake lever is simulating pressurizing the brake system as in a real race-car brake system. Of course, it's possible to remove this feature and have the brake-stack equipped with a single elastomer resulting in direct application. As a Sim-Lab product, the handbrake is designed with a commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring racers receive only the best sim racing equipment. This handbrake is designed to the highest standard, providing the ultimate motorsports experience at your home."

