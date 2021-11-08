We're unloading our baggage within Unpacking on today's GR Live

HQ

Ever so often, an indie pops up out of nowhere and proves to be a real hit with fans and critics alike. Unpacking is one of these releases, as its core concept is unlike anything we have seen before. This narratively-driven puzzle title sees you unbox the possessions of an unknown person, and you start to piece together parts of their story by sifting through their belongings. Its narrative is said to pack an emotional punch, and it's backed by a score from BAFTA award-winning composer Jeff van Dyck.

As usual, we'll be going live at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to check out the game's opening two hours.