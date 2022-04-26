We're unleashing our destructive side in Teardown on today's GR Live

HQ

A few days ago, Tuxedo Labs released the 1.0 update for its voxel, destructive, heisting game, Teardown. The 1.0 update marked the title leaving Early Access behind, and included an expanded campaign, new tools, new maps, enhanced performance, and modding capabilities. Needless to say, it was quite the significant update, and that's why we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

That's right, in a few hours, our very own Rebeca will be looking to unleash her destructive side as she sets up the ultimate heist in Teardown. We'll be going live from the usual place of the GR Live homepage, at the typical time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, so be sure to drop by and join us as we burn, blow up, and generally cause havoc in this blocky physics sandbox.

Until we do start, be sure to read our thoughts on Teardown here.